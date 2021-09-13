Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 8,577 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

MTCH stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,717. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

