Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.96. 342,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,557,514. The firm has a market cap of $451.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

