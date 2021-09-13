Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 697,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,400,596. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

