Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $22.40 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 3.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.21. The company had a trading volume of 74,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

