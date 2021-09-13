Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 19,251 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

