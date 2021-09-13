Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.17. 911,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,828,227. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

