Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 872,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. The firm has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.