Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

