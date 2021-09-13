Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 97,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day moving average of $157.95. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

