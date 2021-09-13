Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 10,277 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $12,949,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $399,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

MRK traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $73.16. 413,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,142,524. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.