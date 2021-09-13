Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 5,507 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 3.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $24,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,894,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.10. 423,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,281,413. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

