Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $54.72. 801,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,238,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

