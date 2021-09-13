Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.49. 237,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average of $229.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $437.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.