Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion and a PE ratio of -57.48.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,620,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,352,100 and have sold 136,632 shares valued at $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 122.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $1,686,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $5,826,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Asana by 621.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $11,443,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

