ASD Price Hits $0.49 (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One ASD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $323.96 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00151498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00736003 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.