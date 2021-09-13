Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO Sells $104,107.20 in Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.93. 273,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

