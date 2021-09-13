ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. ASML comprises 9.3% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $865.63. 8,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,412. The stock has a market cap of $354.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $351.09 and a 52-week high of $875.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $773.38 and its 200 day moving average is $682.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.25.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.