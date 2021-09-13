ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $44.47 on Monday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.