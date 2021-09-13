Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMB. William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

