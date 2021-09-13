AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.