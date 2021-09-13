Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Trading 1.8% Higher

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.39. 1,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $414.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

