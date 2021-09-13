ATB Capital Increases Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target to C$7.10

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$7.10 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Crown Capital Partners stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.52. Crown Capital Partners has a one year low of C$3.90 and a one year high of C$6.51.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 559,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,079,197.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,854 shares in the company, valued at C$3,079,197.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

