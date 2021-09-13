ATC Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 57% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $185,523.70 and approximately $6.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00394774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

