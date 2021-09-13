Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Shares Up 6.8%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 84,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 175,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

