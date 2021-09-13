Atheios Price Reaches $0.0009 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $39,041.74 and approximately $227.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,905.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.05 or 0.07302130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00404782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.88 or 0.01373739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00123927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00593516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.09 or 0.00458936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.00347053 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,487,340 coins and its circulating supply is 43,439,431 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

