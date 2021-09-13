Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Atkore worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.35. 3,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,651. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.