Atlas Protocol Price Down 21% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $282,142.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

