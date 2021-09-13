Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 334,229 First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 334,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 3.28% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $35.81 on Monday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.