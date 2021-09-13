Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

