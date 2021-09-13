Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.