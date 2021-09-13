Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS opened at $193.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

