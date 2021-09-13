Atria Investments LLC Buys 25,970 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $92.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

