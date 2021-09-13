Atria Investments LLC Buys 52,458 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

