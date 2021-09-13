Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

XOM opened at $53.98 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

