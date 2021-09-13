Atria Investments LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $598.11 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $610.39 and a 200-day moving average of $610.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

