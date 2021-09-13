Atria Investments LLC Has $10.35 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 164,357 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.