Atria Investments LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 305,238 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $129.14 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

