Atria Investments LLC Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $458.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.55 and its 200-day moving average is $438.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.06.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

