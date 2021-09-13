Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE MO opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

