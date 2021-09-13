Atria Investments LLC Invests $7.58 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 219,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80.

