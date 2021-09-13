Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 159,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $327,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.