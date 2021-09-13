Atria Investments LLC Purchases 108,631 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 225.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,631 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

