Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $168.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $456.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

