Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,774 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $329.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $201.44 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.