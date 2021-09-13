Atria Investments LLC Sells 60,103 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,103 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $108.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

