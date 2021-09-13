AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 979,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after buying an additional 113,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,604,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

