aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Roth Capital

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIFE. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of LIFE traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,130. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

