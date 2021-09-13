Audius Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Audius has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $862.80 million and $35.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00004784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00151930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042964 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.