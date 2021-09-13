Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.62

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 442265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.