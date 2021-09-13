Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Cap of $15.27 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $377,571.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

